Trump says US 'terminating' relationship with WHO

Sat, May 30, 2020 - 6:36 AM

nz_who_300540.jpg
President Donald Trump said Friday he was severing US ties with the World Health Organization (WHO), which he says failed to do enough to combat the initial spread of the novel coronavirus.
PHOTO: AFP

Mr Trump first suspended funding to the UN agency a month ago, accusing it of...

