You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says US to begin removing 'millions' of illegal migrants

Tue, Jun 18, 2019 - 1:26 PM

BP_Trump_180619_58.jpg
The United States will start removing "millions" of illegal migrants next week, President Donald Trump said on Monday, adding that Guatemala is preparing to sign a safe third country deal.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] The United States will start removing "millions" of illegal migrants next week, President Donald Trump said on Monday, adding that Guatemala is preparing to sign a safe third country deal.

"Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in," Mr Trump said on Twitter, referring to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

He added that "Guatemala is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement," an apparent reference to a pact in which migrants entering Guatemalan territory would have to apply for refugee status there, not in the United States.

The US is facing a surge in migrant arrivals from Guatemala and other impoverished Central American countries which are plagued by gang violence.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The numbers have overwhelmed the ability of US authorities to temporarily shelter and process them.

Mr Trump has called it "an invasion," and has made the fight against illegal migration a central plank of his administration.

Earlier on Monday, the US said it would not offer any more aid to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras unless they take "concrete actions" to deter undocumented migrants from heading for the US.

For fiscal 2019, US$370 million initially planned will be allocated to other foreign policy priorities, the State Department said, and all future aid is now conditional.

"We will not provide new funds for programs in those countries until we are satisfied the Northern Triangle governments are taking concrete actions to reduce the number of illegal migrants coming to the US border," Mr Ortagus said.

Under a deal between the US and Mexico this month to avert threatened tariffs, Mexico agreed to deploy 6,000 National Guardsmen to reinforce its southern border, and to expand its policy of taking back migrants as the United States processes their asylum claims.

"Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people long before they get to our Southern Border," Mr Trump said on Monday.

AFP

Government & Economy

Beijing-backed candidate announces bid to lead casino hub of Macau

Businesses using 'returnship' programmes to address diversity: Hays

World’s top bicycle maker says era of ‘Made in China’ is over

British PM hopefuls begin crucial week of votes

In Germany, activists battle food waste with dumpster diving

BOJ to debate overseas risks at this week's rate review: Kuroda

Editor's Choice

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

BP_SGexp_180619_1.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics exports hit 10-year low, heralding further pain ahead

BP_Challenger Technologies_180619_9.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will revelation foil Pangolin's bid to block delisting?

Most Read

1 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
2 The Hot Seat: How risky is angel investing?
3 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads
4 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services
5 Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

Must Read

file6zqz74tj0ti60bhibo9.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Evonik expands Singapore footprint even as trade war bites into growth

BP_SGbiz_180619_45.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

One in three Singapore bosses have demoted employees: Robert Half poll

Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Y Ventures shares jump 22.5%, prompting 2nd SGX query in 3 months

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening