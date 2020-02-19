You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says US working on a 'very big' trade deal with India, but will take time

Wed, Feb 19, 2020 - 1:58 PM

rk_usp-donaldtrump_190220.jpg
US President Donald Trump said the United States and India were working on a major trade deal, but he was not sure if it would be completed before the US presidential election in November.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW DELHI] US President Donald Trump said the United States and India were working on a major trade deal, but he was not sure if it would be completed before the US presidential election in November.

As Mr Trump heads to India on his first official trip on Monday, negotiators have been trying for weeks to put together a limited accord giving the US greater access to India's dairy and poultry markets and lowering tariffs on other products.

But no breakthrough has yet been announced and a planned trip by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer was cancelled, underlining the difficulties the two sides face in narrowing differences ahead of Mr Trump's visit.

"We can have a trade deal with India, but I'm really saving the big deal for later on," Mr Trump told reporters on Tuesday, outside Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

"We're doing a very big trade deal with India. We'll have it. I don't know if it'll be done before the election, but we'll have a very big deal with India," he said, in a transcript of remarks released by the White House.

SEE ALSO

Trump commutes corrupt former politician's sentence

The US is India's second largest trade partner after China, with their goods and services trade hitting a record US$142.6 billion in 2018.

Last year, the US had a US$23.2 billion goods trade deficit in 2019 with India, its ninth largest trading partner in goods.

Since Mr Trump took office in 2017, long-standing trade differences between the world's biggest democracies have come to the fore, with Mr Trump calling India the tariff king.

The two have warred over everything from tariffs on farm goods to Harley Davidson motorbikes and price caps on medical devices and India's new rules on local data storage.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has tried to build a personal rapport with Mr Trump, is pulling out all the stops for his visit, hosting him next week for a reception in a cricket stadium.

"We're not treated very well by India, but I happen to like Prime Minister Modi a lot. And he told me we'll have 7 million people between the airport and the event," Mr Trump said, referring to a roadshow ahead of a "Hello Trump" rally in Ahmedabad, the main city in Gujarat where he will begin the trip.

India and the US have built close political and security ties in recent years, with New Delhi turning to Washington as a top arms supplier, edging out traditional partner Russia.

Mr Modi's Cabinet was meeting on Wednesday to give formal clearance for a US$2.6 billion deal for two dozen military helicopters from US defence firm Lockheed Martin.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China races to contain job losses as coronavirus batters economy

Indonesian government proposes levy on sweetened drinks, CO2 emitting vehicles, plastic bags

Thai GDP growth seen much lower than forecast this year: central bank minutes

Hong Kong reports second coronavirus fatality

Japan's exports, machinery orders fall as coronavirus risks grow

Passengers leave coronavirus-wracked cruise ship in Japan

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 19, 2020 02:15 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold tops US$1,600 as virus fuels growth fears

[SINGAPORE] Gold traded near the highest level since 2013 on concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus and how...

Feb 19, 2020 01:52 PM
Transport

China mulls cash injections, mergers to bail out airlines: sources

[BEIJING] China is considering measures such as direct cash infusions and mergers to bail out an airline industry...

Feb 19, 2020 01:28 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon up 0.7% on day

SINGAPORE equities resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon building on its early gains, with the Straits Times Index...

Feb 19, 2020 01:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Prudential offers S$500 cash to those quarantined, defers SME premiums amid outbreak

LIFE insurer Prudential Singapore on Wednesday introduced a S$1.5 million relief package for small and medium-sized...

Feb 19, 2020 01:18 PM
Government & Economy

China races to contain job losses as coronavirus batters economy

[BEIJING] When cameraman Mark Xia returned to his job this month after holidays, the Shanghai video production house...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly