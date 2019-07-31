You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says will look to cut US defence budget in future

Wed, Jul 31, 2019 - 12:10 PM

nz_trump_310766.jpg
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would look to cut defence costs in future budgets after ramping up military spending during his first 2-1/2 years in office.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would look to cut defence costs in future budgets after ramping up military spending during his first 2-1/2 years in office.

The Republican-controlled Senate is expected to vote this week on a Trump-backed budget that includes US$738 billion for defence spending, helping push the budget deficit to near US$1 trillion.

"We now have a very strong military. A lot stronger after this last budget. And then at some point very soon I'll be able to cut back. But we had to rebuild our military," Mr Trump told the C-Span cable channel in an interview.

Mr Trump has increased defence spending in each of his budgets since entering the White House in 2017, after accusing his predecessors of depleting the military.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But some of Mr Trump's fellow Republicans, who are generally supportive of increased defence spending, have criticised the ballooning budget deficits as fiscally irresponsible.

Last week, the Democratic-controlled House passed the budget, which also adds money for domestic social programmes, with tepid Republican support.

Asked about his agenda if he wins a second term in 2020, Mr Trump said: "I think getting costs, now that the military is very close to being totally rebuilt, I think costs are going to be a big factor."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Britain's falling pound signals Brexit dismay

South Korean cult leader jailed for beating followers

Boris Johnson visits Northern Ireland, heart of Brexit battle

Tensions high as Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters face court

Australia inflation ticks up in Q2, rate cut still in play

US-China big power rivalry set for Bangkok staging

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_310782.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Garage

PEs target Asean startups as they join VCs in funding landscape

nz_raffles_310722.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

New pilot scheme to help high-growth tech firms bring in EP talent

nz_sembcorp_300752.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares tumble on warning of bigger loss in H2

Must Read

nz_hdb_310755.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

Further drop in housing loans but business lending, total loans rise in June: MAS data

nz_raffles_310722.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

New pilot scheme to help high-growth tech firms bring in EP talent

Jul 31, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Parkway Life Reit, Starhill Global Reit, CRCT, FHT, Japfa, Lian Beng, Tee Land

nz_aloysius_310747.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Aloysius Pang's death: Two SAF servicemen to be charged in military court

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly