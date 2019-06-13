You are here

Trump says will meet Putin at G-20 summit in Japan

Thu, Jun 13, 2019 - 6:42 AM

US President Donald Trump (left) said Wednesday he would meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Japan later this month.
[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Japan later this month.

"I'll be meeting with Putin at the G-20," Trump told reporters at the White House.

The US leader said last month he would meet with Mr Putin at the G-20, but the Kremlin indicated at the time there was no agreement on a bilateral meeting.

Mr Trump's last formal one-on-one with Mr Putin was in Helsinki in July 2018, when the pair dismissed top aides for two hours of talks in a sharp break with standard diplomatic practice.

The US president previously met Mr Putin on the sidelines of a G-20 summit in mid-2017, under a cloud of rebuke for his reluctance to criticise the Russian leader over Moscow's meddling in the previous year's US elections.

Responding to a reporter's question, Mr Trump said it was "probably easier" for their next meeting to involve additional participants.

"I think it is probably easier if we have people in the room, because you people don't trust anything," he told the journalists assembled in the Oval Office.

