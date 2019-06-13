You are here

Trump says would take foreign info on 2020 presidential opponent

Thu, Jun 13, 2019

Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would be willing to accept information from a foreign country on his opponent in the 2020 US presidential race.
"I think you might want to listen... there's nothing wrong with listening," Mr Trump said when asked by ABC News what he would do if a country such as Russia or China offered him such information.

He denied the suggestion that that would amount to foreign meddling in a US election.

"It's not an interference, they have information - I think I'd take it," Mr Trump said.

"If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI - if I thought there was something wrong," Mr Trump said.

Trump team contacts with Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign led to an initial FBI investigation of such dealings, which spawned special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into possible collusion and obstruction of justice as well as several similar, ongoing efforts in Congress.

The Russia issue has consumed the Trump presidency for the past two years, and his new remarks seemed to suggest he still sees nothing wrong with a candidate accepting help from a foreign power.

Mr Mueller's report on his investigation stated that while there was insufficient evidence to charge Mr Trump with criminal conspiracy, he was happy enough to benefit from Russian dirty tricks.

Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren seized on Mr Trump's remarks to ABC to repeat her strident calls for Trump to be impeached.

"The #MuellerReport made it clear: A foreign government attacked our 2016 elections to support Trump, Trump welcomed that help, and Trump obstructed the investigation," Ms Warren tweeted.

"Now, he said he'd do it all over again. It's time to impeach Donald Trump."

