You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says 'wouldn't mind' scrapping Nafta for bilateral deals

Sat, Jun 02, 2018 - 7:57 AM

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-COAST_GUARD-163747.jpg
President Donald Trump said Friday he "wouldn't mind" pursuing separate trade deals with Canada and Mexico in lieu of the North America Free Trade Agreement (Nafta).
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said Friday he "wouldn't mind" pursuing separate trade deals with Canada and Mexico in lieu of the North America Free Trade Agreement (Nafta).

"These are two very different countries," Mr Trump told reporters at the White House. "But I wouldn't mind seeing a separate deal with Canada, where you have one type of product, so to speak, and a separate deal with Mexico."

Mr Trump went on to say the US loses "a lot of money with Canada" and "a fortune with Mexico" and that while he loved both countries, they took "advantage of us economically". He singled out Mexico for attracting US auto manufacturers and Canada for restrictions on American agriculture imports.

The president's remarks came less than a day after he warned Canada in a statement issued by the White House that a renegotiated Nafta accord must be "a fair deal, or there will be no deal at all".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earlier Friday, Mr Trump said Canada had treated American farmers poorly and called for a reduction in trade barriers.

The US president's escalated rhetoric came after Mr Trudeau expressed frustration over Mr Trump's decision to end an exemption for Canada and other allies from steel and aluminum tariffs. Mr Trudeau said Canada would respond with dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs, and said a proposed meeting with Mr Trump to potentially secure a Nafta deal collapsed after Vice-President Mike Pence called and insisted the meeting was conditional on adding a sunset clause.

Quitting Nafta would be yet another explosive and controversial trade move by the Trump administration. The US, Canada and Mexico trade more than a trillion dollars in goods annually. It would also signal no one is safe: Mexico and Canada are the top two buyers of US exports.

Earlier this week, Mr Trudeau said that killing the deal could be better than swallowing unfavourable revisions to the 1994 trade pact.

"No Nafta is better than a bad deal, and we've made that very clear to the president," Mr Trudeau said during a Bloomberg interview in Toronto.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Petrobras CEO resigns as strikes take down market favourite

Thousands in Argentina protest against utility costs, IMF

New twist to diplomatic dance: Trump says North Korea summit now on

Flexi-work arrangements - good idea hurt by mindsets and stigma

Singapore, India to cut tariffs on 30 more products

Modi calls for 'equal access' to shared maritime area

Editor's Choice

BT_20180602_KRFUND2_3459080.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Real Estate

Japanese activist shareholder sells penthouse at a slight loss

BT_20180602_VICUBE2_3458796.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Cubicle Files
Opinion

Bend the rules, so that workers don't break

BT_20180602_PG1_COVER_3458354.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Brunch

The Grab effect

Most Read

1 Hot stock: StarHub share price hits 9-year low
2 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
3 URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10
4 Italian political turmoil roils Asian equity markets, 'monumental' compared to Greek crisis
5 Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180602_NSCAPITA2_3459021.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand group CEO to retire on Dec 31

deswee_pixgeneric_5869.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Flexi-work arrangements - good idea hurt by mindsets and stigma

BT_20180602_LLPENNY2RFH8_3458996.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Penny-stock crash case to proceed to trial

ST_20180602_VNBANDAR_4030601.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Transport

S'pore incurs costs on HSR project pending clarification from Malaysia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening