You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump scoffs at May's Brexit plan

It will probably kill free-trade deal with US, he says
Sat, Jul 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180714_TRUMP14_3500917.jpg
Mr Trump lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who authorised protesters to raise a giant balloon showing a nappy-wearing Mr Trump (left) next to the British parliament on Friday, saying Mr Khan was doing a "terrible job" in fighting crime.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

London

BRITISH Prime Minister Theresa May's plan for Brexit would "probably kill" the prospects for a free trade deal with the US, said President Donald Trump in an interview with The Sun.

"If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the UK, so it will probably kill the deal," said Mr Trump, who began a four-day visit to Britain on Thursday.

In extraordinary comments on British politics published in the newspaper on Friday, Mr Trump also said Britain's former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, who resigned earlier this week over the Brexit plan, would make "a great prime minister".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He went on to say that London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who authorised protesters to raise a giant balloon showing a nappy-wearing Mr Trump next to the British parliament on Friday, was doing a "terrible job" in fighting crime.

Mr Trump told the tabloid, Britain's best-selling newspaper, that he would have gone about Brexit in a different way.

"I would have done it much differently. I actually told Theresa May how to do it but she didn't agree, she didn't listen to me. She wanted to go a different route," he said.

"I would actually say that she probably went the opposite way."

Referring to the plan outlined on Thursday in which Britain would aim to keep strong ties in trading of goods with the European Union, he said: "The deal she is striking is a much different deal than the one the people voted on.

"It was not the deal that was in the referendum. I have just been hearing this over the last three days. I know they have had a lot of resignations. So a lot of people don't like it."

Mrs May is facing a rebellion by Brexit hardliners over the proposals, including the resignation of Mr Johnson and Brexit minister David Davis.

Asked about Mr Johnson, Mr Trump said: "I was very saddened to see he was leaving government and I hope he goes back in at some point. I think he is a great representative for your country. I think he would be a great prime minister. I think he's got what it takes."

Asked about Mr Khan, a member of the opposition Labour Party, Mr Trump was highly critical of the London mayor.

"Take a look at the terrorism that is taking place. Look at what is going on in London. I think he has done a very bad job on terrorism. I think he has done a bad job on crime, if you look, all of the horrible things going on there, with all of the crime that is being brought in," he said.

Referring to the planned protests on his state visit on Friday, he added: "I think (Mr Khan) has not been hospitable to a government that is very important. Now he might not like the current president, but I represent the United States." AFP

Editor's Choice

Jul 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

India's troubled Fortis picks IHH as its preferred suitor

BT_20180714_HYARTSG14_3500880.jpg
Jul 14, 2018
Life & Culture

Art Basel organiser to start new art fair in Singapore

BT_20180714_NEW_CVRPAGE_3500481.jpg
Jul 14, 2018
Brunch

Insolvency limbo: the SGD bond market

Most Read

1 Tham Khai Meng fired from chief creative officer role at ad giant Ogilvy over alleged misconduct
2 Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall
3 Koufu prices IPO at S$0.63 a share to raise S$70.5m
4 COE supply expands for August to October; lower premiums expected
5 Singapore stock pullback offers buys, but no clarity on H2 outlook
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180714_NEW_CVRPAGE_3500481.jpg
Jul 14, 2018
Brunch

Insolvency limbo: the SGD bond market

Jul 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q2 growth below expectations at 3.8%

BT_20180714_HYARTSG14_3500880.jpg
Jul 14, 2018
Life & Culture

Art Basel organiser to start new art fair in Singapore

Jul 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

India's troubled Fortis picks IHH as its preferred suitor

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening