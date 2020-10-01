You are here

Trump senior campaign adviser Parscale steps down after arrest

Thu, Oct 01, 2020 - 12:10 PM

US President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale has stepped down from a senior role at the campaign after his arrest at his home in Florida, a campaign official said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale has stepped down from a senior role at the campaign after his arrest at his home in Florida, a campaign official said on Wednesday.

Mr Parscale was detained by police at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, out of concern he might hurt himself after they received a report from his wife, Candice.

Mr Parscale had been Mr Trump's campaign manager for his re-election effort but was pushed aside during the summer after a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, had fewered people than projected amid the pandemic.

He was moved to the campaign's digital effort, producing ads aimed at helping Mr Trump ahead of the Nov 3 election.

Mr Parscale said in a statement issued to Politico that he was stepping away from the re-election effort and getting help for what he called "overwhelming stress" on him and his family.

REUTERS

