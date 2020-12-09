You are here

Trump signs vaccine decree after questions raised on supply

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 7:04 AM

President Donald Trump announced a decree on Tuesday aimed at granting Americans priority access to vaccines, but faced questions over whether the White House missed an opportunity to shore up sufficient doses in the months ahead.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump announced a decree on Tuesday aimed at granting Americans priority access to vaccines, but faced questions over whether the White House missed an opportunity to shore up sufficient doses in the months ahead.

While Mr Trump sought to trumpet his...

