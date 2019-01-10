Trump storms out of talks with Democrats on border wall

President Donald Trump stormed out of negotiations on Wednesday on funding a US-Mexico border wall when Democratic opponents said they would not agree to the project.

"A total waste of time," Mr Trump tweeted about his meeting with top Democratic congressional leaders. "I said bye-bye, nothing else works!"

Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in the Senate, told journalists: "The president just got up and walked out."

