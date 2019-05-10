You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump tariffs on China likely to cost 400,000 manufacturing jobs, US industry group says

Fri, May 10, 2019 - 3:06 PM

colin-cs-10.jpg
US President Donald Trump's higher tariffs on Chinese imports will have "dire consequences" for US equipment manufacturers and worsen prospects for American farmers and others already reeling from lower commodity prices, an industry trade group warned on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump's higher tariffs on Chinese imports will have "dire consequences" for US equipment manufacturers and worsen prospects for American farmers and others already reeling from lower commodity prices, an industry trade group warned on Friday.

The tariffs will "drive down exports, and suppress job gains for the industry by as much as 400,000 over 10 years. It will also invite China to hit back at American businesses, farmers, communities, and families", said Kip Eideberg, vice president of government affairs for the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, which represents more than 1,000 US makers of farm, construction and mining machinery.

"With producers already struggling with falling commodity prices, additional retaliatory tariffs on US agricultural exports will have a chilling effect on equipment manufacturers," Mr Eideberg said in a statement after the penalties went into effect.

Just after 12pm Beijing time on Friday, the US slapped a 25 per cent tariff on about US$200 billion of Chinese goods, up from 10 per cent. China has said it would take "necessary countermeasures", though Chinese officials did not immediately specify what they were.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Trump administration went ahead with the new tariffs even as trade talks were scheduled to continue in Washington later Friday with a Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He.

"We support the president's efforts to address China's unfair trade and investment practices, which prevent equipment manufacturers from competing on a level playing field," Mr Eideberg said in the statement.

"But we do not believe that broad unilateral tariffs are the right approach."

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Taiwan won't ask for murder suspect if Hong Kong passes extradition law

High-tech supremacy at stake in US-China trade war

Singapore retail sales fall broadly again in March, but decline eases

Women lacking in race for the ECB's top job? Ask EU leaders why

Indonesia's current account deficit shrinks, balance of payments on surplus: Bank Indonesia

Trump's tariff hike on US$200b of Chinese goods takes effect, China says forced to retaliate

Editor's Choice

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

BP_Genting Singapore_100519_10.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore Q1 net profit falls 5% on lower gaming revenue

Most Read

1 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
2 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
3 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
4 MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost
5 COEs end mixed in latest bidding exercise

Must Read

AK_dt_1005.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Trump's tariff hike on US$200b of Chinese goods takes effect, China says forced to retaliate

May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Global Income Note raises over S$1b in 3 months

BP_OCBC _100519_39.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC beats estimates with 11% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.23b

May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC joins Singapore lenders facing slowdown in home loans

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening