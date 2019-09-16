Trump to meet with India, Australia leaders in US next week

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump will meet next week with the leaders of India and Australia at events in Texas and Ohio to promote trade and investment.

The White House said Mr Trump will travel to Houston, Texas, on Sept 22 to participate in an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and to "discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship."

Mr Trump will then travel to Wapakoneta, Ohio, where he will be joined by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for a tour of a new, Australian-owned manufacturing facility.

In June, the United States ended its preferential trade treatment for India, removing it from the Generalised System of Preferences programme.

REUTERS