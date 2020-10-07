Trump 'turned his back' on Americans by ending stimulus talks: Biden

Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday accused his rival Donald Trump of having "turned his back" on Americans after the president abruptly halted negotiations on a Covid-19 relief plan until after November's election.

"He turned his back on every single worker whose job hasn't come back yet.... He turned his back on families struggling to pay rent, put food on their table, and take care of their kids," Mr Biden said in a statement after Mr Trump froze talks with Democrats, accusing them of negotiating in bad faith.

The presidential challenger said Mr Trump quashed the efforts because he wants to use the legislative time to confirm his conservative nominee to a vacant seat on the US Supreme Court before the election.

AFP