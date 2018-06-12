Trump tweets about stock market ahead of Kim meet

Just hours ahead of his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, US President Donald Trump lauded his economic policy its impact on the American stock market.

[WASHINGTON] Just hours ahead of his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, US President Donald Trump lauded his economic policy its impact on the American stock market.

"Stock Market up almost 40% since the Election, with 7 Trillion Dollars of U.S. value built throughout the economy," the president wrote in a series of pre-dawn tweets sent from Singapore.

"Lowest unemployment rate in many decades, with Black & Hispanic unemployment lowest in History, and Female unemployment lowest in 21 years. Highest confidence ever!"

Mr Trump was due to meet Mr Kim from 9am on Tuesday (0100 GMT) for a handshake and hours of meetings that were unthinkable just months ago.

"Meetings between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly....but in the end, that doesn't matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!" he tweeted.

Pointing at the recent release of three American hostages and Pyongyang's pledge to refrain from further nuclear or missile tests, Mr Trump charged that "these pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say!"

"We will be fine!" he tweeted.

The United States are demanding that North Korea denuclearise in exchange for security guarantees.

AFP