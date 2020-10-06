You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump tweets he'll be 'back on the campaign trail soon' after leaving hospital

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 6:46 AM

nz_trump_061027.jpg
US President Donald Trump announced on Monday he would be "back on the campaign trail soon", just before returning to the White House from a hospital where he was being treated for Covid-19.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump announced on Monday he would be "back on the campaign trail soon", just before returning to the White House from a hospital where he was being treated for Covid-19.

"Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!!" Mr Trump tweeted. "The Fake News only...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UK blames software after 16,000 virus cases go missing

Pandemic boosts child porn, cybercrime: Europol

Pelosi, Mnuchin continue US stimulus negotiations

Brazil economy to shrink by 5.8% in 2020: IMF

Plexiglass to separate Pence, Harris at VP debate

Heng unveils extensions to support schemes, new economic strategy

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 6, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

UK blames software after 16,000 virus cases go missing

[LONDON] Britain's health minister on Monday blamed out-of-date software for the fact that almost 16,000 positive...

Oct 6, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Pandemic boosts child porn, cybercrime: Europol

[THE HAGUE] The coronavirus pandemic has been a boon for cybercriminals across Europe, especially for child...

Oct 6, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Pelosi, Mnuchin continue US stimulus negotiations

[WASHINGTON] Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talked again on Monday as they...

Oct 6, 2020 06:55 AM
Technology

Twitter bans Trump death wishes, sparks debate

[SAN FRANCISCO] Twitter is removing tweets hoping for the demise of US President Donald Trump - a move which opened...

Oct 6, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

Brazil economy to shrink by 5.8% in 2020: IMF

[WASHINGTON] Brazil's economy is projected to shrink by 5.8 per cent in 2020, the International Monetary Fund said...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singtel should take a leaf from Keppel's book when it comes to investor communications

Phillip SGD money market ETF debuts on SGX with initial AUM of S$100m

Singapore SMEs, individuals given more time to resume full loan repayments

Broker's take: Singapore property developers trading at discount, RHB keeps 'overweight'

Larger gatherings may soon be possible; Phase Three roadmap in the works: Gan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.