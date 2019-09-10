You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump tweets increasingly moving markets: report

Tue, Sep 10, 2019 - 6:43 AM

nz_trump_100928.jpg
Donald Trump has been tweeting more than ever in recent months and is also moving financial markets more, according to a new report by JPMorgan Chase that analysed the US president's Twitter habit.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Donald Trump has been tweeting more than ever in recent months and is also moving financial markets more, according to a new report by JPMorgan Chase that analysed the US president's Twitter habit.

The report unveiled a new "Volfefe" index that measures volatility after presidential tweets and said Mr Trump's market-moving missives on trade and monetary policy surged in August, exacerbating volatility in the bond market.

Analysts studied movements in the 10-year US Treasury market at a variety of intervals, including one minute, five minutes and one hour.

"By this metric, 'market-moving tweets' have ballooned in frequency this August," the report said. "Importantly a few episodes have been associated with a sharp rise in implied volatility."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The name of the index is a riff on a Tweet from May 2017 that mentioned "covfefe," which is not a word. Mr Trump has sometimes been called the "Tweeter in Chief."

Market-moving tweets tend to receive fewer "likes" and retweets than Mr Trump's other tweets, the report said. Top market-moving words include "China", "billion" and "products" followed by "dollars", "tariff" and "trade."

The report did not analyse individual tweets during August, which was also a rocky period for the stock market due to the escalating US-China trade war and an inversion of the US Treasury yield-curve, often a harbinger of recession.

August Trump tweets included the shock announcement on August 1 that the US would impose new tariffs on US$300 billion of Chinese goods, as well as a series of escalating attacks on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Mr Trump blamed the Fed chief for the inverted yield curve on August 14 and questioning whether Mr Powell was a "bigger enemy" than Chinese leader Xi Jinping on August 23.

The JPMorgan report observed that Mr Trump has maintained "a remarkably consistent daily presence" on Twitter since taking office, averaging more than 10 tweets a day.

"The highest volume of tweets over the past four years has in fact come in recent months," the report said.

However, the faster pace of tweets is partly accounted for by retweets of messages sent by others, according to the report.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BT_20190910_LMXHOCK_3887811.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Is BreadTalk's S$80m offer for Food Junction worth the dough?

Must Read

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BP_condo_100919_5.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

Condo buyers go for pricier, larger units in Q2

BT_20190910_VTRAZER10_3887702.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Technology

Razer committing S$10m to boost Singapore gaming, e-sports

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly