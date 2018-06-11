Trump v G-6: barbed fire

La Malbaie, Canada

G-7 leaders, who can usually at least pretend to be the best of friends, wrapped up a two-day summit in Canada on Sunday that was marked by startlingly outspoken criticism. Here are some of the most memorable exchanges:

Pushed around: "Canadians are polite and reasonable but we will also not be pushed around." - Host Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tells a post-summit press conference of his plans to impose his own tariffs on US imports in retaliation to similar measures by Mr Trump.

"PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, 'US Tariffs were kind of insulting' and he 'will not be pushed around.' Very dishonest & weak." - Mr Trump announces on Twitter that he is pulling the US endorsement of the summit's final statement.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The gig's up: "The European Union is brutal to the United States ... They know it. When I'm telling them, they're smiling at me. You know, it's like the gig is up." - Mr Trump lashes Europe over what he sees as their unfair trading practices.

"If the expectation was that a weekend in beautiful Charlevoix surrounded by lovely people was going to transform the president's outlook on trade and the world, then we didn't quite perhaps meet that bar." - Mr Trudeau acknowledges the deep divide between the US and fellow G-7 members at the end of the summit press conference.

Robbing the piggy bank: "It's got to change. It's going to change. I mean, it's not a question of 'I hope it changes.' It's going to change, a hundred per cent... We're like the piggy bank that everybody is robbing. And that ends." - Mr Trump insists that the current status quo on trade cannot be allowed to continue.

"The rules-based international order is being challenged, quite surprisingly, not by the usual suspects but by its main architect and guarantor, the US." - European Council president Donald Tusk vents his frustration at Mr Trump.

Return of the bear?: "I think it would be an asset to have Russia back in. I think it would be good for Russia, I think it would be good for the United States, I think it would be good for all of the countries of the current G-7." - Mr Trump calls for Russia's return to the club it was kicked out after annexing Crimea in 2014.

"Let's remember why the G-8 became the G-7. And before discussions could begin on any of this, we would have to ensure Russia is amending its ways and taking a different route." - Mr Trump's proposal receives short shrift from Britain's Theresa May who has accused Russia of being behind the recent poisoning of a former spy.

White knuckle ride: "We have a very really good relationship, very special." - Mr Trump insists he's still best buddies with Emmanuel Macron after his latest no-holds barred handshake with the Frenchman. AFP