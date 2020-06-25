You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump warns against attacking monuments as Guard troops mobilised

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 6:45 AM

nz_trump_250631.jpg
President Donald Trump warned protestors on Wednesday against attacking statues of prominent figures as the Pentagon mobilised 400 National Guard troops to protect monuments in the US capital.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump warned protestors on Wednesday against attacking statues of prominent figures as the Pentagon mobilised 400 National Guard troops to protect monuments in the US capital.

"Now they are looking at Jesus Christ, they are looking at George Washington, they are looking at Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson," Mr Trump alleged, saying people damaging monuments could face 10 years in prison.

It's "not going to happen, not going to happen as long as I am here," he said.

Protestors have tried to destroy several statues in Washington in recent nights during Black Lives Matter-related demonstrations.

On Monday night they tried without success to topple a statue of former president Andrew Jackson - a slave owner who systematically mistreated Native Americans - that sits just outside the White House, spurring Mr Trump to threaten them with "serious force."

SEE ALSO

Trump-backed luxury Bali project forced to scale back

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt requested the deployment of National Guard troops to prevent further attacks on the statues of former presidents, foreign and American war heroes and other figures sprinkled around the US capital.

Mr Bernhardt ordered barriers erected in areas close to the White House to protect public spaces, including the Black Lives Matter Plaza favoured by demonstrators near the White House.

"We will protect these places with dispatch and severity!" Mr Bernhardt tweeted.

In the last week, protesters around the country have moved beyond targeting monuments to Civil War-era pro-slavery Confederate leaders to include statues such as one in San Francisco of president Ulysses S. Grant, the general credited with defeating the South in 1865.

Mr Trump's mention of attacking Jesus Christ referred to controversial African American activist Shaun King's provocative tweet on Tuesday.

"I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down. They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been," he wrote.

A spokesman for the District of Columbia National Guard, based in the capital, said Wednesday that 400 troops were already prepared to deploy.

But he said they had not yet received a summons from the National Parks Department, the Interior division which oversees the many monuments around Washington.

"We're on standby. Nobody has actually gone out to the monuments yet," Senior Master Sergeant Craig Clapper told AFP.

The troops, who will not be armed with lethal weapons or tear gas or pepper-spray deterrents, could be deployed on Wednesday night to back up police if needed.

"But they may not actually need our support," he said.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Appeals court orders charges dropped against ex-Trump aide Flynn

France reopens probe into Macron's chief of staff

US states reimpose virus measures as cases spike

Strong earthquake strikes off eastern Japan

Parties stake out the ground in a social media-focused election

Opposition parties go big on social media

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 25, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Appeals court orders charges dropped against ex-Trump aide Flynn

[WASHINGTON] Democrats in Congress accused the Trump administration of politicising the Justice Department Wednesday...

Jun 25, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

France reopens probe into Macron's chief of staff

[PARIS] Investigators have reopened a conflict of interest probe into President Emmanuel Macron's chief of staff,...

Jun 25, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

US states reimpose virus measures as cases spike

[MIAMI] With coronavirus cases surging across the US South and West, officials are once again imposing tough...

Jun 25, 2020 06:42 AM
Government & Economy

Strong earthquake strikes off eastern Japan

[TOKYO] A strong 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck early Thursday off the eastern coast of Japan, the US Geological...

Jun 25, 2020 06:40 AM
Stocks

Dow ends 2.7% lower as increased virus cases slow US recovery

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks tumbled on Wednesday on increasing signs that higher coronavirus cases in the United...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.