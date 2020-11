US President Donald Trump arriving for a rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport on Nov 2, 2020, in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump defeated Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state of Ohio, Fox and NBC projected.

No Republican has won the presidency without also winning Ohio, which Mr Trump won by more than 8 percentage points four years ago. The state accounts for 18 Electoral College votes.

BLOOMBERG