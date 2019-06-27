You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump-Xi trade meeting set for Saturday morning in Osaka: White House

Thu, Jun 27, 2019 - 9:29 AM

dtrump
US President Donald Trump is set to hold much-anticipated trade talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Osaka, Japan, at 11.30am (0230 GMT) on Saturday.
PHOTO: AFP

[ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE] US President Donald Trump is set to hold much-anticipated trade talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Osaka, Japan, at 11.30am (0230 GMT) on Saturday, a White House spokesman told reporters on Wednesday.

The bilateral meeting, aimed at heading off a ratcheting up of US tariffs on imports of consumer and other goods from China, is likely to be the most closely watched event at the G20 summit, hosted by Japan.

Mr Trump - known for preferring one-on-one deal-making over multilateral discussions - is set to hold a total of nine bilateral meetings during his time in Japan, including one with Russian President Vladimir Putin at 2pm on Friday (0500 GMT), White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters traveling with Mr Trump.

The meetings are set to begin on Thursday when Mr Trump lands and has dinner with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Mr Gidley said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On Friday, Mr Trump will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and then with Mr Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before meeting separately with Mr Modi.

Mr Trump also added a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday to his schedule.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Canada lists two far-right groups as terrorist

Trump says his talk with Putin 'none of your business'

Australian student feared detained in North Korea

United Nations warns US and Iran to not 'sleepwalk' into war

Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower

US Senate approves its own version of border aid bill

Editor's Choice

nwy_Sukses Makmur_270619_3_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

nwy_Central Provident Fund_270619_5_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

IPS study makes case to restore CPF contribution rates

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
3 Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia
4 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions
5 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut

Must Read

nwy_Ramaswami_250619_36_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX restructures to pursue growth; bourse president to retire after 12 years

nwy_Sukses Makmur_270619_3_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

Jun 27, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, Sunpower, Federal International, Challenger

LYH_4626.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux unit restructures 617m yuan loan for desalination plant in China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening