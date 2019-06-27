Trump-Xi trade meeting set for Saturday morning in Osaka: White House

US President Donald Trump is set to hold much-anticipated trade talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Osaka, Japan, at 11.30am (0230 GMT) on Saturday.

The bilateral meeting, aimed at heading off a ratcheting up of US tariffs on imports of consumer and other goods from China, is likely to be the most closely watched event at the G20 summit, hosted by Japan.

Mr Trump - known for preferring one-on-one deal-making over multilateral discussions - is set to hold a total of nine bilateral meetings during his time in Japan, including one with Russian President Vladimir Putin at 2pm on Friday (0500 GMT), White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters traveling with Mr Trump.

The meetings are set to begin on Thursday when Mr Trump lands and has dinner with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Mr Gidley said.

On Friday, Mr Trump will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and then with Mr Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before meeting separately with Mr Modi.

Mr Trump also added a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday to his schedule.

REUTERS