You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump's border wall 'emergency' faces first legal challenge

Sat, Feb 16, 2019 - 10:17 AM

[SAN FRANCISCO] A nonprofit sued to block President Donald Trump from diverting some US$8 billion from the federal budget to pay for his promised border wall after declaring a national emergency.

Public Citizen, a consumer rights think tank, filed the complaint on behalf of a nature preserve and three landowners in southern Texas who have been told the government will seek to build sections of the wall on their property once funding becomes available.

The case is the first of what are expected to be many legal challenges to the president's authority to circumvent Congress as he seeks to fulfill a campaign promise to build a multibillion-dollar barricade along the US border with Mexico.

Citizen alleges that Trump's declaration isn't a response to an emergency, but instead reflects a 'long-running disagreement" between the president and Congress about whether to build a wall.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Such a disagreement "does not constitute an emergency authorising unilateral executive action," according to the complaint filed Friday evening in Washington federal court.

In unscripted remarks Friday morning, Trump depicted the emergency declaration as ordinary but also said he expected it to be challenged in court. He predicted he'd eventually prevail, but conceded: "I didn't need to do this."

"I just want to get it done faster," he said of the wall.

State attorneys general in California, Nevada, New Mexico, New York and elsewhere are expected to bring more legal challenges. Congress is considering taking its own action against the president.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

US-China trade talks to resume next week, Trump hints at extension

MTI: 2019 growth could slow to below mid-point of forecast range

Services productivity lagging wage growth

Singapore's trade crosses S$1 trillion for first time in 4 years

WSQ training helped raise wages for workers: study

Greater clarity expected for HIP and VERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190216_LIVVY_3698055.jpg
Feb 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's replies to Sias raise more questions

BT_20190216_NRBUDGET_3697986.jpg
Feb 16, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Greater clarity expected for HIP and VERS

BT_20190216_P1COVER_3696778.jpg
Feb 16, 2019
Brunch

What makes it luxury?: Reshaping the luxury goods landscape

Most Read

1 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
2 Raffles Education sinks deeper into the red with S$15.2m Q2 loss
3 S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018
4 Hong Kong port slips from global top five for first time
5 Peak-hour trips in Singapore should take no more than 45 minutes by 2040, says panel

Must Read

BT_20190216_P1COVER_3696778.jpg
Feb 16, 2019
Brunch

What makes it luxury?: Reshaping the luxury goods landscape

Feb 16, 2019
Government & Economy

MTI: 2019 growth could slow to below mid-point of forecast range

Feb 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Services productivity lagging wage growth

BT_20190216_PNODX16_3697959.jpg
Feb 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's trade crosses S$1 trillion for first time in 4 years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening