You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump's Covid-19 status unclear, could return to White House Monday

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 9:43 PM

file7cmfqoo48y015tffp3xx.jpg
US President Donald Trump began a fourth day at the military hospital on Monday where he is being treated for Covid-19, as his condition remained unclear and outside experts warned his case may be severe.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump began a fourth day at the military hospital on Monday where he is being treated for Covid-19, as his condition remained unclear and outside experts warned his case may be severe.

The president's team is treating Trump, 74, with a steroid,...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US service sector activity rises above pre-pandemic level in September

Thailand seeks Red Bull heir extradition after Interpol 'red notice'

Indonesia passes law to cut corporate tax, simplify labour rules

Malaysia PM quarantines after having contact with minister who has Covid-19

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore digital trade documentation framework to combine with global Swift network

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 5, 2020 10:22 PM
Technology

Nvidia building UK supercomputer to boost Covid-19 research

[LONDON] US chip giant Nvidia said on Monday it is building Britain's most powerful supercomputer, which will use...

Oct 5, 2020 10:16 PM
Government & Economy

US service sector activity rises above pre-pandemic level in September

[WASHINGTON] US services industry activity picked up in September, pulling above a level that prevailed before the...

Oct 5, 2020 09:45 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St gains on stimulus hopes, hints of Trump hospital discharge

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as doctors said President Donald Trump could be...

Oct 5, 2020 08:54 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand seeks Red Bull heir extradition after Interpol 'red notice'

[BANGKOK] Thai police said on Monday they would seek the extradition of the fugitive heir to the Red Bull energy...

Oct 5, 2020 07:58 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia passes law to cut corporate tax, simplify labour rules

[JAKARTA] Indonesia has rushed the approval of a law aimed at creating jobs and attracting investments, a day...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore SMEs, individuals given more time to resume full loan repayments

Singtel should take a leaf from Keppel's book when it comes to investor communications

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Phillip SGD money market ETF debuts on SGX with initial AUM of S$100m

Sunseap to supply Facebook with solar energy for Singapore operations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.