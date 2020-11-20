You are here

Trump's daughter-in-law considering Senate run, says US media

Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 12:09 PM

Lara Trump, married to the president's second-eldest son Eric, "has been telling associates she is considering a run for Senate in 2022," the New York Times said, citing three unnamed "allies."
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara is considering a Senate run in her home state of North Carolina in 2022, US media reported Thursday.

The reports, in the New York Times and Politico, come as Donald Trump continues seeking to reverse his November 3 presidential election loss to Joe Biden through baseless fraud claims and personal outreach to state election authorities.

North Carolina Republican senator Richard Burr has said he will not seek reelection that year.

The Republican field to replace him is already set to be crowded, with Politico reporting that other potential candidates include Donald Trump's current chief of staff Mark Meadows as well as former governor Pat McCrory and outgoing Lt. Governor Dan Forest.

North Carolina is historically Republican, and voted for Donald Trump on November 3 - but by a smaller margin than in 2016. It is increasingly seen as a possible swing state.

AFP

