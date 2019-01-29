You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump's former lawyer Cohen agrees to testify privately to house panel, chairman says

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 8:48 AM

SL_Mc_290119_26.jpg
In December 2018, Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for crimes including orchestrating hush payments to women in violation of campaign laws before the 2016 election.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer, has agreed to testify privately next week before the House Intelligence Committee, according to the panel's chairman, after he previously backed out of a different panel's public hearing.

"I want to thank Michael Cohen for agreeing to appear voluntarily," Democratic Representative Adam Schiff of California said in announcing the planned Feb 8 appearance behind closed doors.

Last week, Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, said Cohen wanted to delay public testimony scheduled for Feb 7 before the House Oversight Committee. Mr Davis said Cohen feared for his family's safety after what he called threats from Mr Trump.

"The president has terrorised someone who wanted to tell the truth before Congress," Mr Davis said at the time, citing comments from Mr Trump, including a tweet that Cohen was "lying to reduce his jail time! Watch father-in-law!"

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Davis couldn't immediately be reached for comment on the latest plans. Mr Schiff said, "We will continue to work with Cohen and law enforcement in order to protect Cohen and his family."

A number of congressional committees have been seeking Cohen's testimony before he's due to turn himself in on March 6 to begin serving a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to nine felonies.

The Senate Intelligence panel has subpoenaed Cohen to testify, according to Mr Davis. And House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat, has said his committee hasn't decided whether to issue a subpoena but that Cohen would testify one way or the other.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Japan cuts view of exports as US-China trade war hurts trade

Australian businesses ended 2018 with worrying downturn: survey

Trump to meet Chinese vice premier in trade talks: Treasury Secretary

Mueller's Trump-Russia probe close to completion: official

US charges Huawei in technology theft, sanctions violations

2nd major breach may further dent Singapore's data hub push

Editor's Choice

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

SL_ng_290119_13.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

SL_m1_290119_15.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

M1's Q4 profit down 21.4%

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
3 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending
4 Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist
5 Temasek-backed BasisAI unpacks AI 'black box'

Must Read

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

SL_MOH_290119_1.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

2nd major breach may further dent Singapore's data hub push

SL_ng_290119_13.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

shenton way zaobao.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

More 'forceful' help expected for vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening