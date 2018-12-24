You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump's key trade adviser uses aggressive tactics to shake up WTO

US ambassador to WTO Dennis Shea says China's non-market economy is at odds with WTO norms
Mon, Dec 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181224_NVADVISER24IK8C_3650943.jpg
Mr Shea says that without a major overhaul, the WTO risks losing the support of the American people.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Geneva

WHEN the US ambassador to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dennis Shea, showed up to his first meeting in May, he excoriated his Chinese counterpart in the normally staid bureaucratic hall, saying he had "entered the realm of Alice in Wonderland - white is black, up is down."

Attendees were stunned by Mr Shea's rebuke, with a WTO spokesman describing the exchange with China's ambassador, Zhang Xiangchen, as "extraordinary in its intensity".

But the moment underscored President Donald Trump's priorities, his administration's unorthodox means of achieving its goals and his effectiveness at using an obscure organisation in Geneva to shake up the international order.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The WTO oversees the rules for nearly US$20 trillion in trade every year and plays an integral role in the US effort to strong-arm China into ending policies Mr Trump says are unfair to American businesses and that have led to Beijing's almost US$300 billion trade surplus with the US this year.

"The biggest challenge is dealing with China, whose non-market economy is simply incompatible with WTO norms," Mr Shea said in an interview. "Without a major overhaul, the WTO risks losing the support of the American people."

Mr Trump has called the WTO the "single worst trade deal ever made". And while he would need congressional approval to follow through on a threat to leave, he's already set in motion measures that could paralyse the organisation's ability to arbitrate disputes by next year.

American tactics against the WTO have already borne fruit - leaders at the annual Group of 20 meeting agreed for the first time to push for reform of the organisation - which has led to concern that a Machiavellian approach to commerce could herald a downturn for both markets and consumers.

"The worst-case scenario for the global economy, for the consumer, for everyone on the surface of the Earth, is to have no rules, to have the law of the jungle," WTO director-general Roberto Azevedo said this summer. "Investors will pull back, the economy will lose steam and jobs will be lost - millions of jobs will be lost."

Mr Shea, 57, has focused on China, which he says has been taking advantage of the US and other WTO members. He's accused Beijing of stealing American technologies, subsidising industries to the detriment of others and selling its products in other markets at illegally low prices.

He's also been finding allies such as the European Union and Japan, though China continues to deny any wrongdoing vigorously.

"China, the world's largest exporter and an economic heavyweight, insists on being treated in the WTO like a much poorer member while maintaining a regime that is fundamentally incompatible with the rules and principles of this organisation," Mr Shea said during the US trade policy review in Geneva this month.

He developed his aggressive approach through a decades-long relationship with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, the man Mr Trump has entrusted to carry out his "America First" agenda. "For Bob Lighthizer, having Dennis Shea as his deputy in Geneva is the perfect fit," said Greg Gross, who worked with Shea and Lighthizer when they were all part of Bob Dole's 1996 presidential campaign. "He knows well how effective and focused Dennis is and also how diplomatic he can be."

Mr Shea's most relevant experience for his current role came during the 11 years he spent as a member of the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, which investigates national security and trade issues.

As the top Republican on the commission, he co-authored 10 reports to Congress that identified ways China was violating its WTO commitments. That deep understanding of China's impact on the US led Mr Lighthizer to tap Mr Shea as part of his USTR team with a conspicuously uniform drive to contain China's economic rise.

"Dennis isn't a bomb-throwing radical," said the current vice-chairman of the commission, Carolyn Bartholomew. "He's aware of the way that WTO rules have not been able to respond effectively to China's trade abuses." BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Murat Lutem, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Singapore

As manufacturing slows, diverse factors may drive 2019 growth

'Tumultuous' challenges for KL but buffers likely

US stocks in for rough 2019 start in absence of positive drivers

Semiconductor outlook remains bright despite electronics downcycle : EDB

Trump privately discussed firing Federal Reserve chairman Powell: sources

Editor's Choice

BT_20181224_JAGROWTHKV1B_3650926.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Government & Economy

As manufacturing slows, diverse factors may drive 2019 growth

BT_20181224_RJENSIGN_3650433.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Technology

Ensign sees big potential in Asia cybersecurity

Dec 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate

Most Read

1 Not plugged in?: Why we are so slow to adopt electric cars, and what lies ahead
2 Global banks chasing Asia techs' transaction business as trade tensions continue
3 Apple risks iPhone ban in Germany after court case loss
4 DKSH to buy Auric Pacific's distribution business in Singapore, Malaysia for 160m Swiss francs
5 SGX RegCo orders special audit of SBI Offshore over property disposal

Must Read

BT_20181224_JAGROWTHKV1B_3650926.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Government & Economy

As manufacturing slows, diverse factors may drive 2019 growth

Dec 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate

BT_20181224_AGMSIAECON_3650818.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Government & Economy

'Tumultuous' challenges for KL but buffers likely

Dec 24, 2018
Stocks

US stocks in for rough 2019 start in absence of positive drivers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening