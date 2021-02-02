 Trump's new impeachment team signals aggressive defence, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump's new impeachment team signals aggressive defence

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 6:59 AM

nz_trump_020235.jpg
The two lawyers former president Donald Trump has hired to defend him in his Senate impeachment trial are confident, tough and media-honed criminal case experts who could liven up what is already set to be a nationally televised spectacle.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] One declined to prosecute Bill Cosby for rape, trading lawsuits instead with his alleged victim; another considered defending alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The two lawyers former president Donald Trump has hired to defend him in his Senate impeachment trial are confident, tough and media-honed criminal case experts who could liven up what is already set to be a nationally televised spectacle.

A day after breaking with his original legal team, reportedly over strategy, on Sunday Trump named David Schoen and Bruce Castor to represent him at the trial.

They have one week to muster a strategy to ensure that the ex-president receives enough support from Republican senators to avoid conviction, for the second time in one year.

That should be easy.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Conviction requires a two-thirds majority of the 100-member Senate, and already 45 of the 50 Republicans have signalled they believe trying Trump after he has left office is unconstitutional.

But according to reports, Trump has been adamant about arguing the case that President Joe Biden's election win was based on fraud.

That claim, despite there being no evidence to support it, propelled the violent assault on the US Capitol that forced Trump's vice-president Mike Pence to go into secure hiding and left hundreds of members of Congress fearing for their safety.

Arguing such a case could conceivably erode some of the already tenuous Republican support for Trump. The strategy reportedly contributed to the split with his original defence team.

CONSTITUTIONALITY QUESTION

The turmoil with his legal team may have persuaded Trump to change his mind on the strategy.

"The strength of our constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history," Mr Castor said in the statement issued by Trump to announce the new line-up.

The two attorneys will face prosecutors - Democrats from the House of Representatives - arguing the single charge of "incitement of insurrection."

They allege that Trump fostered sedition by stoking the January 6 attack on the Capitol, which left five people dead and halted, for several hours, Congress' certification of Mr Biden as the election winner.

Trump had earlier called for the process to be stopped.

Both attorneys have deep court experience.

Mr Schoen is a trial lawyer from Atlanta, Georgia, with a record of picking up notorious cases and clients. He helped convicted Trump political advisor Roger Stone in his appeal case, before Trump pardoned Stone.

He was also in discussions to represent Epstein before he committed suicide ahead of his trial for sex trafficking of minors.

"I represented all sorts of reputed mobster figures," Mr Schoen told the Atlanta Jewish Times in an interview last year, pointing to organised crime figures from Russia, Israel and Italy.

Mr Castor, 59, spent much of his legal career as a prosecutor in Pennsylvania, rising from the county level to become the top state attorney.

He was criticised for declining in 2005 to prosecute the mega-celebrity Cosby for rape, saying the evidence against him was too weak to win a trial. He went on to trade defamation lawsuits with the alleged victim, Andrea Constand.

The case moved forward under Mr Castor's successor and Cosby was convicted in 2018.

After Trump's original five lawyers dropped out on Saturday, the need to assemble a new team was urgent. The ex-president needs to submit a formal response to the summons to trial on Tuesday.

On February 8, his team then needs to submit a pretrial brief, opening the way for arguments to begin, probably a day later.

The change in the defence team so close to trial, said George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, should lead to a postponement.

"A week is clearly insufficient to prepare a defence," he said on Twitter.

But with Trump's acquittal widely considered a foregone conclusion, it might not matter.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Myanmar economy suffers another setback with military coup

State-owned units headed for new Indonesian SWF

STB sees tourism arrivals and receipts remaining weak in 2021

Singapore seeking frontier firms for 'Manufacturing 2030'

Singapore can vaccinate about 80,000 a day when all 40 centres are up

Bill introduces stiffer penalties for unauthorised use of contact-tracing data

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 2, 2021 07:02 AM
Life & Culture

'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dead of cancer at 44

[New York] US actor Dustin Diamond, best known for playing the nerdy Screech on the hit TV series Saved by the Bell...

Feb 2, 2021 06:55 AM
Life & Culture

'Black Panther' TV series in development for Disney+

[LOS ANGELES] Disney is developing a "Black Panther" television series set in the fictional African kingdom of...

Feb 2, 2021 06:53 AM
Garage

AI startup Databricks valued at US$28b, tech giants join funding

[SAN FRANCISCO] Artificial intelligence startup Databricks said on Monday it raised fresh capital at a US$28 billion...

Feb 2, 2021 06:50 AM
Technology

Google closing in-house Stadia video game studio

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google on Monday said it is closing its in-house Stadia video game studio, leaving the job of making...

Feb 2, 2021 06:48 AM
Stocks

Europe: Miners push British stocks higher; ASOS gains on Arcadia deal

[BENGALURU] British shares rose on Monday, led by gains in mining stocks as silver became the latest target of a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US economic growth to hit 4.6% in 2021

US manufacturing remains robust while price pressures build

US: Wall St advances as small-time traders turn to silver

Pacific International Lines' debt restructuring plan approved by creditors

AIG pays US$12m fine in NY pension transfer probe

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for