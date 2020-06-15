You are here

Trump's niece to publish book with 'harrowing' revelations, report says

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 9:32 PM

A niece of President Donald Trump will divulge a series of "harrowing and salacious" stories about him in an upcoming book, according to a published report.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] A niece of President Donald Trump will divulge a series of "harrowing and salacious" stories about him in an upcoming book, according to a published report.

It would be the first time that the president could be forced to grapple with damaging revelations by a member of his own family.

The niece, Mary Trump, will release the book, Too Much And Never Enough, on Aug 11, less than three weeks before Mr Trump accepts the Republican nomination for a second term, The Daily Beast reported on Sunday.

The report said that in the book, Mary Trump, 55, will say she was a primary source for The New York Times' coverage of Mr Trump's finances and provided the newspaper with confidential tax documents. A spokeswoman for The Times declined to comment on Sunday.

Three journalists from The Times received the Pulitzer Prize for explanatory reporting last year for their work providing an unprecedented look at the Trump family's finances and contradicting Mr Trump's image of a self-made billionaire.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the report.

Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr, the president's older brother, who died in 1981. She has mostly kept out of the public eye, except for a family feud over the will of the Trump family patriarch, Fred Trump Sr., who died in 1999.

Simon & Schuster, the reported publisher of Mary Trump's book, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several former White House aides and Trump administration members have written books that have been problematic for the president.

One of the most glaring examples is a memoir written by Mr Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, which Mr Trump has sought to prevent from being published. The book's release has been fraught with disputes over what the Trump administration contends is classified information.

The White House is expected to give Mr Bolton a redacted version of his manuscript by June 19, which would be four days before the book's current publication date.

Several books have pulled back the curtain on the Trump White House and have risen to the top of best-seller lists, including the 2018 books Fear by Bob Woodward, which was also published by Simon & Schuster, and Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff.

NYTimes

