Trump's son Barron contracted Covid-19, now negative: first lady Melania

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump's teenage son Barron contracted Covid-19 after both his parents tested positive, but is now negative, First Lady Melania said Wednesday.
She said that after she and the president tested positive two weeks ago, "Naturally my mind went immediately to our...
