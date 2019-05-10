You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump's tariff hike on US$200b of Chinese goods takes effect; trade talks resume Friday

Fri, May 10, 2019 - 12:10 PM

AK_dt_1005.jpg
US President Donald Trump's tariff increase to 25 per cent on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods took effect on Friday, ratcheting up tensions between the United States and China as they pursue last-ditch talks to try to salvage a trade deal.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump's tariff increase to 25 per cent on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods took effect on Friday, ratcheting up tensions between the United States and China as they pursue last-ditch talks to try to salvage a trade deal.

With no action from the Trump administration to reverse the increase, US Customs and Border Protection imposed the new 25 per cent duty on affected US-bound cargoes leaving China after 12.01pm Beijing time (0401 GMT) on Friday.

Goods in the more than 5,700 affected product categories that left Chinese ports and airports before midnight will be subject to the original 10 per cent duty rate, a CBP spokeswoman said.

The grace period was not applied to three previous rounds of tariffs imposed last year on Chinese goods, which had much longer notice periods of at least three weeks before the duties took effect.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump gave US importers less than five days notice about his decision to increase the rate on the US$200 billion category of goods to 25 per cent, which now matches the rate on a prior US$50 billion category of Chinese machinery and technology goods.

The hike comes in the midst of two days of talks between top US and Chinese negotiators to try to rescuing a faltering deal aimed at ending end a 10-month trade war between the world's two largest economies.

The biggest Chinese import sector affected by the rate hike is a US$20 billion-plus category of internet modems, routers and other data transmission devices, followed by about US$12 billion worth of printed circuit boards used in a vast array of US-made products.

Furniture, lighting products, auto parts, vacuum cleaners and building materials are also high on the list of products subject to the higher duties.

Gary Shapiro, chief executive of the Consumer Technology Association said the tariffs would be paid by American consumers and businesses, not China, as Trump has claimed.

"Our industry supports more than 18 million US jobs – but raising tariffs will be disastrous," Mr Shapiro said in a statement. "The tariffs already in place have cost the American technology sector about US$1 billion more a month since October. That can be life or death for small businesses and startups that can't absorb the added costs."

Economists and industry consultants have said it may take three or four months for American shoppers to feel the pinch from the tariff hike but retailers will have little choice but to raise prices on a wide range of goods to cover the rising cost of imports before too long, according to economists and industry consultants. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China has stepped up efforts to infiltrate Taiwan: president

Philippines raises 750m euros from oversubscribed bond offering

Greece PM Tsipras faces confidence vote ahead of triple election challenge

Ex-rapper to be charged in case tied to 1MDB probe

US-China trade talks to continue Friday; tariffs hike kicking in at 12.01pm Beijing time

Strong 6.3-magnitude quake hits southern Japan; no tsunami threat

Editor's Choice

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

BP_Genting Singapore_100519_10.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore Q1 net profit falls 5% on lower gaming revenue

Most Read

1 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
2 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
3 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
4 MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost
5 COEs end mixed in latest bidding exercise

Must Read

BP_OCBC _100519_39.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC beats estimates with 11% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.23b

May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Global Income Note raises over S$1b in 3 months

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

May 10, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Oxley, Genting, Ascendas Hospitality Trust, OUE C-Reit, Maxi-Cash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening