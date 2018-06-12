You are here

Trump's top economic advisor Larry Kudlow ‘doing well’ after heart attack, White House says

Tue, Jun 12, 2018 - 9:18 AM

Mr Kudlow, a key member of Mr Trump’s team had kept up the barrage of criticism after the US blamed Canada on Sunday for the disastrous ending to the weekend G7 summit, saying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “stabbed us in the back,” while American allies held Washington responsible.
[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, was “doing well” on Monday night after suffering a heart attack, a White House spokeswoman said.

“Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack,” Mr Trump said in a tweet from Singapore shortly before his summit with Kim Jong Un. “He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center.” Trump offered no further details on the 70-year-old Kudlow’s medical condition or prognosis.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later said of Mr Kudlow: “he’s doing well.” Mr Kudlow’s wife, Judy, said he was doing “fine,” Robert Costa, a Washington Post reporter, said in a Twitter posting. In another tweet, Mr Costa said Kudlow “is up and talking tonight and spoke by phone with Dr. Art Laffer,” citing two people close to Mr Kudlow/

Mr Trudeau “really kinda stabbed us in the back,” Mr Kudlow said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” He sought to tie Trump’s reaction to the upcoming summit with Mr Kim, saying the North Korean leader “must not see American weakness.” Mr Trump – who has a history of hair-trigger responses to slights – has been in Singapore since Sunday for the Tuesday summit meeting with Kim.

Mr Kudlow has acknowledged ups and downs in his life, having been addicted to drugs and alcohol before getting sober more than 20 years ago.

When he was a CNBC contributor before taking the White House job, Mr Kudlow argued the metals tariffs Trump had announced would harm consumers. The month he was tapped for the White House job, he co-authored an article that argued such tariffs were akin to sanctions on the United States itself.

At the White House, however, he was one of the most visible and vocal of advisers arguing that the president was simply trying to fix a broken global trade system in which the United States was not being treated fairly.

