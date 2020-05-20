You are here

Tsai says China must 'coexist' with a democratic Taiwan

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 11:52 AM

Beijing must find a way to live peacefully alongside a democratic Taiwan that will never accept Chinese rule, President Tsai Ing-wen said Wednesday in an inauguration speech that also celebrated the island's successful fight against the coronavirus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Voters handed Ms Tsai a second...

Government & Economy

