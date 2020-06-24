You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Twitter hides 'abusive' Trump tweet targeting protestors

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 6:41 AM

nz_twitter_240628.jpg
Twitter on Tuesday hid a tweet from President Donald Trump in which he threatened to use "serious force" against protestors in the US capital, saying it broke rules over abusive content.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Twitter on Tuesday hid a tweet from President Donald Trump in which he threatened to use "serious force" against protestors in the US capital, saying it broke rules over abusive content.

The move appeared to be the first by Twitter against the president for an "abusive" tweet. In a growing dispute, the platform has recently labeled other Trump tweets as misleading and violating its standards on promoting violence.

"There will never be an 'Autonomous Zone' in Washington, D.C., as long as I'm your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!" Mr Trump tweeted.

The action by Twitter requires users to click through to read the Trump tweet, with a tag on the message that it "violated the Twitter rules about abusive behaviour" but that it would remain accessible "in the public's interest."

Mr Trump's tweet referred to the police-free district created by protesters in Seattle, in Washington state, two weeks ago, which has sparked outrage among conservatives.

SEE ALSO

To win US farm votes, Trump needs to stop bashing China

Twitter's move escalated the battle between the White House and social media firms which Mr Trump has accused of bias against conservatives, despite his own large following.

The president has already signed an executive order which could lead to more government oversight of social media firms, despite doubts about its legal authority.

The Trump administration has also signaled it wants to overhaul a law that gives online services immunity from content posted by others, a move which could open the floodgates to litigation.

Twitter said in a statement to AFP it took the action Tuesday because the tweet violated its policy against abusive behaviour with "a threat of harm against an identifiable group."

Twitter's policy in dealing with world leaders in most cases calls for violating messages to be labeled - which limits its reach and prevents others from liking or retweeting it - but leaves the tweets available because if they relate to "ongoing matters of public importance."

The new, aggressive stand by Twitter on rule-breaking by the president stands in contrast with Facebook, which has maintained a largely hands-off policy despite pressure from activists to curb inflammatory content.

Facebook did remove a Trump ad last week that contained a symbol used in Nazi Germany for political prisoners, saying it violated the platform's policy against "organised hate."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore goes to polls on July 10 in an election 'like no other'

FairPrice to stop housing allowance for 1,000 Malaysian staff stuck here

Election will give new government fresh mandate to deal with pandemic fallout

Opposition parties say ready to do battle in coming polls

May consumer inflation negative again amid Covid-19 curbs

RCEP trade deal set to be inked this year; door remains open for India

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 24, 2020 06:39 AM
Stocks

Dell, VMware shares rise on spinoff report

[NEW YORK] Share rose in Dell Technologies and VMware on Tuesday after a report that the onetime personal computing...

Jun 24, 2020 06:37 AM
Stocks

US: Nasdaq ends at another record, extending stocks rally

[NEW YORK] The Nasdaq jumped to another record on Tuesday as investors embraced improving economic data and shrugged...

Jun 24, 2020 06:36 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil pulls back after hitting highest since early March

[NEW YORK] Oil futures slipped on Tuesday as the market braced for reports expected to show swelling US crude...

Jun 24, 2020 06:34 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks close near 2-week high as PMI data brings cheer

[BENGALURU] European shares closed at their highest in almost two weeks on Tuesday, powered by cyclical stocks,...

Jun 24, 2020 12:56 AM
Government & Economy

China has picked up its 'game' on trade with US: Trump adviser

[WASHINGTON] The US trade deal with China is not only fully intact, but Beijing has actually stepped forward in a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.