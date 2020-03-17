You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Two bombs explode outside Thai government office in Yala, wounding 18

Tue, Mar 17, 2020 - 5:03 PM

file79qn6yru14nipmny4o5.jpg
Two bombs exploded in front of a government office in Thailand's insurgency-hit southern Yala province on Tuesday, wounding 18 people, a security official said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] Two bombs exploded in front of a government office in Thailand's insurgency-hit southern Yala province on Tuesday, wounding 18 people, a security official said.

The explosions took place in front of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC), a Thai government body that oversees the administration of three mostly Malay-Muslim majority provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala where an insurgency since 2004 has killed some 7,000 people.

SBPAC was hosting a government meeting on the region's response to the outbreak of the coronavirus prior to the explosions.

"The first bomb was a grenade thrown at the area outside the SBPAC office fence to draw people out," Colonel Pramote Prom-in, a military regional security spokesman told Reuters.

"Then a car bomb about 10 metres from the first explosion went off. This was hidden in a pick-up truck where the perpetrators parked near the fence. Eighteen are wounded and no one died," he said.

SEE ALSO

Update: Muslim militants may be behind car bomb attack in southern Thailand

The car bomb exploded ten minutes after the first explosion and among the wounded were five reporters, five police officers, two soldiers and other bystanders, Colonel Pramote said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Such claims are rare following attacks in the region.

The population of the provinces, which belonged to an independent Malay Muslim sultanate before Thailand annexed them in 1909, is 80 per cent Muslim, while the rest of the country is overwhelmingly Buddhist. Conflict has flared on and off for decades as insurgent groups fought a guerrilla war to demand independence for the area.

A peace dialogue between the Thai government and the main insurgent group, the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) has resumed this year, after the group pull out of the process in 2014. 

REUTERS

 

Government & Economy

Coronavirus cluster in Japan's Nagoya tied to elderly day care centre

Malaysians working in Singapore affected by border closure, but flow of food supplies will continue: PM Lee

In virus-hit China, open a bank account, get free masks

Singapore govt looking into financial aid for firms with workers hit by Malaysia lockdown

Quarantine motels spark fear in virus-struck Washington state

Vietnam to halt issue of all visas in coronavirus battle

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 17, 2020 05:12 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up/down 24....

Mar 17, 2020 04:50 PM
Life & Culture

London’s cultural landmarks shutter amid coronavirus threat

[LONDON] Last week, the lights went out on Broadway. On Monday, London's West End — the last global theater...

Mar 17, 2020 04:31 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets rebound at open

[London] European stock markets rebounded at the open Tuesday, erasing some of the previous session's heavy losses,...

Mar 17, 2020 04:29 PM
Consumer

Pfizer, BioNTech to co-develop potential coronavirus vaccine

[NEW YORK] US drugmaker Pfizer Inc has signed a deal with Germany's BioNTech SE to co-develop a potential vaccine...

Mar 17, 2020 04:27 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended higher on Tuesday following the previous day's steep losses but traders continue...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.