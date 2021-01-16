You are here

Two Covid-19 cases on Australian Open flight, arrivals to quarantine

Sat, Jan 16, 2021 - 2:29 PM

AK_ao_1601.jpg
Two coronavirus infections were reported on Saturday on a flight to the Australian Open, forcing two weeks of strict hotel quarantine for all the tennis players and entourage on board.
PHOTO: AFP

[MELBOURNE] Two coronavirus infections were reported on Saturday on a flight to the Australian Open, forcing two weeks of strict hotel quarantine for all the tennis players and entourage on board.

The positive cases were recorded after the charter flight from Los Angeles landed in...

