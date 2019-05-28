You are here

Two dead, 17 hurt after Japan mass stabbing

Tue, May 28, 2019 - 8:17 AM
Tue, May 28, 2019

At least 16 people, including children, were injured on Tuesday in a stabbing attack in the city of Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, the local fire department said.
[TOKYO] One 12-year-old schoolgirl and a man were killed, and a dozen other schoolgirls were wounded after a Japanese man carrying two knives stabbed a group of children at a bus stop just outside Tokyo on Tuesday, police and hospital officials told local media.

Police said the man suspected of carrying out the attack had also died after stabbing himself in the neck, according to state broadcaster NHK.

Footage broadcast on local TV stations showed multiple police cars, ambulances and fire engines at the scene. Emergency medical tents were put up to treat the wounded.

The fire department said 17 others were injured in the attack, among them more children.

"A man stabbed them," another spokesman for the department, Dai Nagase, earlier told AFP.

"We received an emergency call at 7:44 am, which said four elementary schoolchildren were stabbed."

The broadcaster said two knives were spotted at the scene, but there was no immediate confirmation from officials.

The attack took place at the time of the morning commute and school run, with one eyewitness saying it occurred by a bus stop.

"I heard the sound of lots of ambulances and I saw a man lying near a bus stop bleeding," the man, who was not identified, told NHK.

"There is another bus stop near the elementary school and I also saw elementary schoolchildren lying on the ground... It's a quiet neighbourhood, it's scary to see this kind of thing happen," he added.

Japan has one of the lowest rates of violent crime in the developed world and mass attacks are extremely rare.

In 2018, a man was arrested in central Japan after stabbing one person to death and injuring two others aboard a bullet train, an attack that prompted new security measures on the famed rail service.

And in 2016, a man stabbed 19 people to death in a disability centre south of Tokyo in what he described as a mission to rid the world of people with mental illness.

AFP,WP

 

