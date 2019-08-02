Two injured in small 'explosions' as Bangkok hosts Asean summit: police

Two people were injured Friday as at least two small explosions hit Bangkok, police said, as the politically febrile country hosts a regional summit attended by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"Two women sustained injuries," in one explosion just outside the city centre, the Erawan Emergency Centre responders told AFP.

A second explosion shattered glass near a famous downtown skyscraper, emergency police added, declining to confirm what caused the incident.

AFP