Two Koreas agree to hold September summit in Pyongyang: Seoul

[SEOUL] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet with the South's President Moon Jae In in a summit in Pyongyang from September 18 to 20 to discuss nuclear disarmament, Seoul said Thursday.

During the third meeting between the two leaders, Mr Kim and Mr Moon will discuss issues including "practical measures" to denuclearise the flashpoint peninsula, South Korean envoy Chung Eui Yong told reporters.

Mr Chung - Mr Moon's national security advisor -- flew to Pyongyang on Wednesday to meet with Kim and deliver Mr Moon's letter to the North's leader.

