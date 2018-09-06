You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Two Koreas agree to hold September summit in Pyongyang: Seoul

Thu, Sep 06, 2018 - 10:20 AM

BP_summit_060918_40.jpg
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (left) will meet with the South's President Moon Jae In in a summit in Pyongyang from September 18 to 20 to discuss nuclear disarmament, Seoul said Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet with the South's President Moon Jae In in a summit in Pyongyang from September 18 to 20 to discuss nuclear disarmament, Seoul said Thursday.

During the third meeting between the two leaders, Mr Kim and Mr Moon will discuss issues including "practical measures" to denuclearise the flashpoint peninsula, South Korean envoy Chung Eui Yong told reporters.

Mr Chung - Mr Moon's national security advisor -- flew to Pyongyang on Wednesday to meet with Kim and deliver Mr Moon's letter to the North's leader.

AFL

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Indonesia raises import taxes on 1,000-plus goods to support rupiah

Landslides after powerful 6.6 magnitude quake hits Japan's Hokkaido

Germany readies for all Brexit options, including no-deal

Venezuela breaks monthly inflation record, opposition says

Anonymous official says Trump staff working against 'amoral' president

Japan 'confirms first Fukushima worker death from radiation'

Editor's Choice

BP_Rupiah_060918_2.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks

BP_venture_060918_7.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Temasek, StarHub tie up for pure-play cybersecurity firm

BT_20180906_LSDBS6_3553500.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
3 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
4 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
5 Lawrence Wong says 'factually and legally wrong' to say HDB flat owners do not own their properties
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Rupiah_060918_2.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks

BP_venture_060918_7.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Temasek, StarHub tie up for pure-play cybersecurity firm

Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Mobile rewards platform Fave raises US$20m in Series B funding

Sep 6, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Manhattan Resources, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Federal International (2000)

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening