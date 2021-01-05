Two new Covid-19 community cases; new cluster with nine cases found in marine sector

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SINGAPORE] A 55-year-old cargo officer linked to a new cluster in the marine sector was among the two community cases announced on Tuesday (Jan 5).
There...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes