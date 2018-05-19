You are here

Two North Koreans including a soldier defect to South Korea: Yonhap

Sat, May 19, 2018 - 2:22 PM

[SEOUL] Two North Koreans defected to South Korea early on Saturday and were found in the Yellow Sea, Seoul-based news agency Yonhap reported, citing a government source.

Yonhap said that South Korean military spotted two people in a boat near the inter-Korean sea border, one of whom was a military officer, and they showed willingness to defect to the South.

South Korea's unification ministry was not immediately available for comment.

The defection came after North Korea declined to accept a list of South Korean journalists hoping to observe the closure of its nuclear test site on Friday, raising new questions about the North's commitment to reducing tensions in the region.

