UK and EU drop their October deadline for Brexit deal

The UK and the European Union still say in public they want a Brexit deal wrapped up in the next seven weeks. Behind the scenes, though, senior officials on both sides admit this is unlikely.

[LONDON] The UK and the European Union still say in public they want a Brexit deal wrapped up in the next seven weeks. Behind the scenes, though, senior officials on both sides admit this is unlikely.

They now aim to finalise divorce terms by the middle of November at the latest, according to people familiar with the British and European positions, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the discussions are private.

The longer timeframe is another indication that negotiators are struggling to make headway, and the risk is that the closer talks run to the UK's exit on March 29, the greater the chance that there won't be a deal. The EU summit beginning Oct 18 had been earmarked as the deadline, after earlier hopes of resolving the divorce by June faded away.

If the deadline is pushed back again into December or January, both sides would face perilous choices over whether to give ground or give up on talks.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Negotiations have been painfully slow since an agreement on a transitional period was reached in March. The two sides remain far apart on the thorniest subject: how to guarantee there will never be a hard border between the UK province of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Even so, British officials insist they're "confident" of getting a deal.

"We're working to the October deadline," Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman, Greg Swift, told reporters in London on Tuesday. "Both sides have agreed to increase the pace of negotiations. That's what we're doing."

Speaking after a meeting with U.K. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab last week, the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, wouldn't commit to October as the deadline for the completion of the accord. But he reiterated it couldn't be much later than that - "well before the end of the year."

Achieving a divorce deal in the fall is seen as vital to allow enough time for the British and European parliaments to ratify the accord before Britain legally leaves the bloc. The lack of progress has weighed on the pound in recent weeks, amid warnings from senior ministers that Britain risks crashing out of the EU without any agreement.

BLOOMBERG