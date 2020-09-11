You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK and Japan strike Britain's first post-Brexit trade deal

Fri, Sep 11, 2020 - 4:46 PM

tl-cargo-a-110920.jpg
Britain struck its first post-Brexit trade deal with Japan on Friday, hailing the agreement as a "historic moment", just as it is struggling to clinch a deal with its closest trading partners in the European Union (EU).
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Britain struck its first post-Brexit trade deal with Japan on Friday, hailing the agreement as a "historic moment", just as it is struggling to clinch a deal with its closest trading partners in the European Union (EU).

Britain said the deal, which had been agreed in principle, meant 99 per cent of its exports to Japan would be tariff-free.

Digital and data provisions in the agreement went "far beyond" those in the EU's trade deal with Japan, helping British fintech firms operating in the Asian country, it said.

Financial services firms, food producers, coat-makers and biscuit bakers - as well as cheese producers - would benefit from the agreement which represented an "important step" towards Britain joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major Japanese investors in the UK such as Nissan and Hitachi would benefit from reduced tariffs on parts coming from Japan and streamlined regulatory procedures, the British trade department statement said.

SEE ALSO

China's expanded export controls pose fresh challenge to global tech industry

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Brexit gives Britain the freedom to strike trade deals with other countries around the world.

Critics say such agreements are unlikely to replace exports lost to the EU if a deal cannot be struck with Brussels.

The EU has ordered Britain to scrap a plan to break their divorce treaty, but Mr Johnson's government has refused, potentially sinking four years of Brexit talks.

Japan wanted to reach broad consensus with Britain on trade this week before a change in government in Tokyo which could have caused the negotiations to drift.

Japan's ruling party will choose a new leader next Monday to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is stepping down for health reasons. His successor will become the next premier and form a new cabinet.

The political changes could include replacing Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who leads on trade negotiations. Mr Motegi said on Friday the aim was to have the trade deal with Britain come into force in January.

Japan will submit the agreement to its Parliament, which is expected to be convened later this year.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

German logistics firm DB Schenker to add over 250 positions in Singapore

France wants EU to push ahead with digital tax if global efforts fail

87 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

China's expanded export controls pose fresh challenge to global tech industry

Trump won't extend deadline for TikTok to arrange US sale

UK economy extends recovery from Covid crash, grows by 6.6% in July

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 11, 2020 04:36 PM
Transport

Cathay Pacific shuns some job subsidies, raising spectre of major cuts

[SYDNEY] Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways said on Friday it would not apply for further government employment...

Sep 11, 2020 04:33 PM
Government & Economy

German logistics firm DB Schenker to add over 250 positions in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] German logistics firm DB Schenker will be adding 251 positions here as part of its expansion plans in...

Sep 11, 2020 04:25 PM
Banking & Finance

Ant's mega IPO draws interest from Temasek: sources

[SINGAPORE] Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings is considering an investment in the initial public offering (...

Sep 11, 2020 04:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stocks: AEM rises on revenue optimism; Ossia sinks after dividend typo

SHARES of mainboard-listed AEM Holdings jumped on Friday, a day after it upped its full-year revenue guidance to S$...

Sep 11, 2020 04:19 PM
Government & Economy

France wants EU to push ahead with digital tax if global efforts fail

[BERLIN] The EU should push ahead with its own digital tax in the first quarter of 2021 if broader efforts to find...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Singapore banks' dividend cap may be extended, says DBS

Buyers of Oxley's project in Cambodia withhold final payment in protest

TikTok owner to spend billions in Singapore after US ban

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, Oxley, AEM, Ossia, Sabana Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.