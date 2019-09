Finance minister Sajid Javid will tell MPs on Wednesday that the new money will be spent in the year after Britain leaves the EU on projects including border guards and port infrastructure, according to a government statement.

[LONDON] The British government on Tuesday announced another £2 billion (S$3.34 billion) of funding to deal with Brexit, minutes after suffering a damaging defeat over its strategy to leave the European Union.

AFP