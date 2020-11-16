You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK applies to be new dialogue partner of Asean

Move demonstrates Britain's commitment to strengthen trading relationship with the bloc's member states
Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM
btnews@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

London

THE United Kingdom's application to become a dialogue partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) demonstrates its commitment to strengthen the trading relationship with all 10 of the bloc's member states, said UK Secretary of State for International Trade...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China in prime position to shape regional trade rules

Moving more production onshore not sustainable approach to disruptions

Key areas under the RCEP

Sigh of relief as international organisations in Geneva await Biden presidency

Brexit talks must have breakthrough this week, say UK and Ireland ministers

India set to have fewer rate cuts with high inflation, recovery

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 16, 2020 05:50 AM
Branded Content
Leadership & Management

How companies can use design to transform and innovate amid a pandemic

What if there was a programme that could help your company grow, even in this challenging Covid-19 climate?

Nov 16, 2020 05:50 AM
Garage

Robo-adviser StashAway expands to UAE

ROBO-ADVISER StashAway has expanded to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to tap the growing mass affluent segment in...

Nov 15, 2020 06:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Cathay Cineplexes owner mm2 Asia posts H1 net loss as virus shutters movie theatres

CATALIST-LISTED entertainment group mm2 Asia, which owns Cathay Cineplexes, sank into the red in the first six...

Nov 15, 2020 06:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Centurion Corp Q3 revenue down by 11.2% as pandemic hits student housing market

MAINBOARD-LISTED dormitory operator Centurion Corp's third-quarter revenue was dragged down by student housing...

Nov 15, 2020 04:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Sias will work with all suitors to support Hyflux perp holders

THE Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or Sias, said that it is ready to work with all investors to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Genting Singapore Q3 net profit falls 65.7% on Covid-19 pandemic

Covid pushes real estate into the future

Cathay Cineplexes owner mm2 Asia posts H1 net loss as virus shutters movie theatres

The Linq @ Beauty World sells 96% of residential units in digital weekend launch

Sias will work with all suitors to support Hyflux perp holders

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for