You are here

Home > Government & Economy
OPINION

UK Budget introduces a unilateral Digital Services Tax

Thu, Nov 01, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181101_BMTAXQJCK_3605029.jpg
UK Chancellor Philip Hammond has announced the introduction of a new 2 per cent Digital Services Tax (DST) as part of the 2018 UK Budget.
PHOTO: AFP

UK Chancellor Philip Hammond announced the introduction of a new 2 per cent Digital Services Tax (DST) as part of the 2018 UK Budget on Monday. The new tax, which applies from April 2020, will apply to certain "in-scope revenues" that arise from UK users participating on certain Internet platforms, such as revenues derived from advertising directed at UK users by social media and search engines, and revenues earned by online marketplaces facilitating transactions between UK users.

The DST is subject to a £25 million (S$44.2 million) per annum allowance and will only apply to groups that generate global revenues from in-scope business activities in excess of £500 million per annum. The measures will include a safe harbour provision that exempts loss-makers and reduces the effective rate of tax on businesses with very low profit margins. In introducing the measure, the UK government announced that it remains committed to Group of 20 (G-20) and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) discussions on potential future reforms to the international corporate tax framework, and will apply the DST only until an appropriate long-term solution is in place. If agreement is reached through these forums prior to 2020, it is possible that the DST will not be introduced.

The measure follows the UK government's release of a consultation paper earlier this year which set out its views on the taxation of the digital economy and, in particular, how "user-generated value" should be taxed. The taxation of user-generated value represents a fundamental shift in the manner in which income taxing rights are allocated, from one which generally looks to where functions that generate profit-generating activities are performed to one that looks to where users are located and the markets in which non-resident taxpayers operate. The consultation paper flagged the introduction of the DST, noting the need for an interim measure pending global consensus on the appropriate method to tax the digital economy.

The taxation of the digital economy represents one of the biggest challenges facing the current international tax environment. While the OECD has attempted to drive the reform agenda, its sovereignty over this issue is being challenged by measures driven by the European Union, as well as various unilateral measures. The OECD is expected to deliver a consensus-based outcome on this subject in 2020; however, the UK has now joined a number of countries that have either introduced or proposed introducing interim measures to address digital economy taxation in the intervening period. The proliferation of these unilateral measures which generally operate outside tax treaty frameworks presents a significant double taxation risk.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The OECD has attempted to introduce a broader range of views in formulating its digital economy response through the creation of the Inclusive Framework. Singapore, as well as a number of other Asian countries, are members of the Inclusive Framework, which should entitle members to participate on an equal footing in digital economy discussions. It remains to be seen whether the inclusion of a range of potentially divergent views on digital economy taxation will aid or hamper attempts to achieve a consensus approach to the taxation of the digital economy.

  • The writers are from Baker McKenzie Wong & Leow.
    Allen Tan is head of tax, and Tom Roth, senior associate.

Editor's Choice

spore2.jpg
Nov 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Outlook sours in key sectors; economists warn of 2019 slowdown

BT_20181101_NRMARINA1_3605036-1.jpg
Nov 1, 2018
Real Estate

Analysts expect Marina View site to create buzz

KKC_8951.JPG
Nov 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux hopes to present rehabilitation scheme to creditors by April, 2019

Most Read

1 Golden Mile Complex may stay - even with en bloc
2 In search of e-commerce proxies among Singapore stocks
3 OCBC hikes rate on rollover credit; other banks may follow
4 Singapore dollar 'too strong' relative to external and domestic factors: DBS Group Research
5 It's a bird, it's a plane - it's Super X-Fi

Must Read

2018-08-06T020906Z_849570435_RC11428E7600_RTRMADP_3_OCBC-RESULTS.JPG
Nov 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC tops forecasts with 12% rise in Q3 profit; shares jump

spore2.jpg
Nov 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Outlook sours in key sectors; economists warn of 2019 slowdown

nz-sia-011120.jpg
Nov 1, 2018
Transport

SIA to fly non-stop to Seattle from September 2019

ak_kuahp_0111.jpg
Nov 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro former CEO Kua Hong Pak dies after long illness

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening