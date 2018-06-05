You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK business warns May post-Brexit frictionless trade more important than tariffs: source

Tue, Jun 05, 2018 - 7:07 AM

2018-05-30T164531Z_1116511934_RC186963F7B0_RTRMADP_3_BRITAIN-EU-TRADE.JPG
British business leaders warned Prime Minister Theresa May during a meeting on Monday that maintaining frictionless trade with the European Union after Brexit was probably more important than any tariff levels, a source told Reuters.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] British business leaders warned Prime Minister Theresa May during a meeting on Monday that maintaining frictionless trade with the European Union after Brexit was probably more important than any tariff levels, a source told Reuters.

Mrs May and several top ministers met business chiefs including the bosses of pharmaceuticals giant GlaxoSmithKline, supermarket Tesco, carmaker Aston Martin, telecoms firm BT and construction company Balfour Beatty to discuss Brexit.

"A frictionless border is probably even more important than the levy or tariff," a source familiar with the contents of the meeting told Reuters when asked about what Mrs May had been told.

"Several people around the table said that," the source said on condition of anonymity.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mrs May's government is divided over two alternatives regarding which customs arrangement to seek with the European Union after the end of a transitional period designed to bridge Britain out of the bloc, which ends in 2020.

Business leaders were told a decision from ministers was "imminent", the source said.

A spokeswoman at Mrs May's office was not available when called by Reuters for comment.

Government & Economy

Tax cut boost may fade for US, recession risks rise: survey

First Trump-Kim meeting scheduled for 9am June 12 in Singapore

Green practices gaining ground with companies in Singapore

Shangri-La hotel vicinity is 'special event area' on June 10-14

Beyond branding: sustainable practices get real for businesses

Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'

Editor's Choice

BT_20180605_ETGREEN2_3460972.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Green practices gaining ground with companies in Singapore

BT_20180605_NRIATA5_3460811.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Lower carrier profits seen as costs rise, cargo growth slows

bp_spanishvillage_040618_74.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Real Estate

Spanish Village put up for collective sale for S$882m

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek
5 Farrer Road's Spanish Village up for collective sale at S$882m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180605_ETGREEN2_3460972.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Green practices gaining ground with companies in Singapore

BT_20180605_NRIATA5_3460811.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Lower carrier profits seen as costs rise, cargo growth slows

2018-06-01T012812Z_1341749548_RC14C9FD1610_RTRMADP_3_AIRLINES-QANTAS-AIR-NEW-ZEALAND.JPG
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Qantas considers offering ultra-long-haul routes

BT_20180605_ETGREENEG2_3460856.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Beyond branding: sustainable practices get real for businesses

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening