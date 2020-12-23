UK businesses report deepening hit from renewed Covid-19 clamp-down: CBI

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[LONDON] A fall in British business activity deepened after the country began to tighten coronavirus restrictions again last month, the Confederation of British Industry said on Wednesday, calling for more support for businesses from the government.
The balance of firms reporting growth...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes