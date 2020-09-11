UK denies blocking EU trade talks, says still wants deal

"We have engaged in discussions in all areas," chief negotiator David Frost said, adding that the two sides would meet again next week and that Britain remains "committed to working hard to reach agreement by the middle of October".

[LONDON] Britain on Thursday denied EU claims of being obstructive in post-Brexit trade talks as another round of negotiations broke up without progress, and said it would keep working to get a deal.

Mr Frost met with the EU's Michel Barnier in London on Thursday as part of an eighth round of negotiations to thrash out a new trading relationship following Britain's exit from the bloc in January.

The talks have been blocked for months on key issues such as fishing rights and common standards and, despite Mr Frost warning progress was needed this week, no breakthrough was made.

The negotiations were overshadowed by an explosive row with Brussels over London's plans to override parts of last year's Brexit divorce treaty relating to Northern Ireland.

In a statement, Mr Frost said there had been "useful exchanges" but "a number of challenging areas remain and the divergences on some are still significant".

"We have been consistently clear from the start of this process about the basis on which agreement is possible between us. Those fundamentals remain," he said.

"We have engaged in discussions in all areas.

"We have consistently made proposals which provide for open and fair competition, on the basis of high standards, in a way which is appropriate to a modern free trade agreement between sovereign and autonomous equals."

He added: "We have agreed to meet again, as planned, in Brussels next week to continue discussions."

AFP