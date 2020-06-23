You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK eases lockdown further as deaths, cases slow

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 6:52 AM

rk_london_230620.jpg
Britain recorded fewer than 1,000 daily confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday and the daily death toll dropped to 15, as officials said restrictions for the most vulnerable would be eased.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] Britain recorded fewer than 1,000 daily confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday and the daily death toll dropped to 15, as officials said restrictions for the most vulnerable would be eased.

The death toll among people who tested positive for Covid-19 rose by 15 to 42,647, the...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Moody's lowers Brazil GDP outlook, warns of rising Covid-19 risks

US tightens rules on four more Chinese state 'propaganda' outlets

Trudeau slams 'political' detentions, after China spy charges

Two more Trump campaign staffers positive for Covid-19

Trump to extend US work visa freeze to year-end: White House

Resilient supply chains come from greater connectivity: MAS chief

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 23, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

Moody's lowers Brazil GDP outlook, warns of rising Covid-19 risks

[BRASILIA] Credit ratings agency Moody's on Monday lowered Brazil's 2020 economic outlook, warning that the country'...

Jun 23, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

US tightens rules on four more Chinese state 'propaganda' outlets

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Monday changed the status of four more Chinese state media organisations,...

Jun 23, 2020 06:59 AM
Life & Culture

'Batman Forever' and 'Lost Boys' director Schumacher dies at 80

[LOS ANGELES] Joel Schumacher, the director of two flamboyant Batman films and cult teen classic The...

Jun 23, 2020 06:51 AM
Technology

Google adds fact-check to images

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google said on Monday it was adding fact-check labels to images as part of its efforts to stem...

Jun 23, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

Trudeau slams 'political' detentions, after China spy charges

[OTTAWA] Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday blasted China's detention of two Canadians for "political ends,"...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.