UK eases lockdown further as deaths, cases slow

[LONDON] Britain recorded fewer than 1,000 daily confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday and the daily death toll dropped to 15, as officials said restrictions for the most vulnerable would be eased.
The death toll among people who tested positive for Covid-19 rose by 15 to 42,647, the...
