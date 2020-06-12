You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK economy shrinks by record 20.4% in April lockdown

Fri, Jun 12, 2020 - 3:35 PM

rk_store_120620.jpg
Britain's economy shrank by a record 20.4 per cent in April from March as the country spent the month in a tight coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Friday in what is likely to be the low point of the slump before a long and slow recovery.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] Britain's economy shrank by a record 20.4 per cent in April from March as the country spent the month in a tight coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Friday in what is likely to be the low point of the slump before a long and slow recovery.

In the three months to April,...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

463 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 18 in community

Japan's 10t yen reserve to combat pandemic sparks ire as PM Abe's 'pocket money'

Singapore launches first national standard on guidelines for e-commerce transactions

Hong Kongers withdraw HK$1.44b in pension funds in Q4, up 46% on-year

Goldman Sachs is said to try to avoid pleading guilty in 1MDB scandal

ASME, SBF launch funds to support migrant workers, SMEs and employees

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 12, 2020 03:46 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares post biggest weekly drop in seven weeks

[BENGALURU] Australian shares wrapped up their worst week in seven, with the benchmark index sliding nearly 2 per...

Jun 12, 2020 03:38 PM
Government & Economy

463 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 18 in community

[SINGAPORE] There are 463 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 39,850.

Jun 12, 2020 03:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suitor Utico says two parties eyeing its shares

TWO interested parties are looking to acquire shares in Utico, and if successful, the deal could value the United...

Jun 12, 2020 03:01 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's 10t yen reserve to combat pandemic sparks ire as PM Abe's 'pocket money'

[TOKYO] A 10 trillion yen (S$130.54 billion) emergency fund that can be tapped without parliamentary oversight has...

Jun 12, 2020 02:55 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore launches first national standard on guidelines for e-commerce transactions

ENTERPRISE Singapore (ESG) and the Singapore Standards Council (SSC) on Friday launched the Republic's first...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.